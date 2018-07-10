Texas girl, 10, electrocuted to death reaching behind clothing dryer for kittens

A 10-year-old Texas girl died Saturday after she was reportedly electrocuted reaching for her kittens that were hiding behind a dryer.

Authorities are still working to determine the exact cause of Greenlee Buckley's electrocution, KSLA-TV reported.

It's “too early right now to go ahead and place blame and responsibility until the investigation is over,” New Boston police Chief Garry McCrary told the station.

In the meantime, Greenlee’s body has been sent to Dallas -- roughly 150 miles away -- for an autopsy. New Boston Police Department spokesperson Katie Jiminez said further information will be available after the autopsy report and fire marshal's report are released.

“She loved her babies. And she would do anything for them," Shelby Roos told KSLA-TV of her daughter and her kittens.

On Facebook, Roos wrote that Greenlee was “such a light in this world and everyone she ever met couldn't help but fall in love with her. She had more compassion for everything living at 10 years old than most will have in a lifetime.”

“Please pray for us as we try to find sense in the senseless,” she continued, encouraging others to “take peace in the fact that she is in heaven getting love from all the animals she loved with her whole heart.”

