Prosecutor denies misconduct, says he never believed inmate

A Mississippi prosecutor on Monday denied that he tried to put words in the mouth of a jailhouse snitch in a high-profile case.

District Attorney John Champion, testifying in a hearing where a defense lawyer was trying to get him thrown off the murder case of Quinton Tellis, said an inmate freely offered him evidence that could have provided a more definitive link to the 2014 burning death of Jessica Chambers.

But Champion told Circuit Judge Gerald Chapman he believed the story that Jalen Caudle told him was a lie aimed at winning leniency in Caudle's own capital murder case in DeSoto County. The Horn Lake resident was indicted in connection with a March 2017 shooting in Southaven, and is also charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and illegal gang activity.

"I don't think for a second that Quinton would have revealed all these things to a young kid," Champion testified in a hearing in Sardis over accusations he broke court rules. The hearing was transmitted on the internet by multiple television stations.

Champion said he didn't violate court rules by talking to Caudle without his lawyer because he was there to talk to Caudle as a witness against Tellis.

Champion's story contrasts with testimony by Caudle and claims by the lawyers who represent both him and Tellis in unrelated cases. The two were housed in the same area of DeSoto County's jail for a time, although Tellis is alleged to have killed Chambers in Panola County.

Prosecutors say Tellis set Chambers and her car on fire on a rural back road near Courtland on the night of Dec. 6, 2014. Firefighters and law enforcement officers testified at the first trial that they heard Chambers say "Eric" or "Derek" attacked her, although prosecutors presented testimony that Chambers was so burned that she would have been unable to properly pronounce words. Champion said other evidence led to Tellis, but the defendant's lawyers made Chambers' words the center of their case.

"He said he wanted me to get up on the stand and testify that when Q first met Jessica, she called him Eric," testified Caudle, calling Tellis by his first initial.

Caudle said he felt like Champion was trying to intimidate him.

"There wasn't too much he told me other than how he could lower my charges if I testified against Q," the inmate testified, saying Champion promised "he'd give me a lesser charge that would get me home a lot sooner."

Defense lawyer Alton Peterson also submitted text messages Caudle sent through a jail system urgently telling his father to get defense lawyer Darla Palmer.

Tellis's first trial ended in a hung jury and he's scheduled to be retired in September.

Even Champion agreed Caudle's statement would be a key piece of evidence if true.

"As much as I would like it to be true, I don't believe that's the case," Champion said.

Champion said he met with Caudle in April after the lawyer for another man convicted of sexual battery "begged" his own lawyer to go to Champion with statements about Chambers calling Tellis "Eric." Champion said.

Chambers was found walking on the road looking like a "zombie," according to trial testimony. She had third-degree burns on more than 90 percent of her body when she died at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Tellis faces another murder indictment in Louisiana, where he's accused in the torture death of Meing-Chen Hsiao, a 34-year-old Taiwanese graduate student at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

