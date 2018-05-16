US jury finds Oregon man guilty of abusing Cambodian orphans

A federal jury in Oregon has found a man guilty of multiple sex abuse charges for molesting children living at a Cambodian orphanage that he operated in Phnom Penh.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Portland, Oregon said Wednesday that 40-year-old Daniel Stephen Johnson faces a minimum of 30 years in prison when sentenced in August.

Johnson, of Coos Bay, Oregon, already served one year in a Cambodian prison and was released to U.S. authorities upon completing that sentence.

U.S. authorities in Oregon say nine Cambodian children have disclosed Johnson's abuse or past abuse in lengthy interviews.

Lisa Maxfield and Craig Weinerman, Johnson's defense attorneys, didn't immediately return calls or emails for comment.

Johnson was arrested in 2013 by Cambodian authorities and indicted the following year in the U.S.