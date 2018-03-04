Woman found dead in Texas after bloody trail discovered from bus stop to parking lot

A woman was found dead in a Texas parking lot on Sunday after authorities followed a bloody trail from a bus stop bench to the body, police said.

The body of the woman, who was not identified but believed to be homeless, was discovered about 11 a.m. in a parking lot in downtown San Antonio, FOX29 San Antonio reported.

"We were looking at it a little bit earlier, I think, as a suspicious death, but it appears that it's probably a homicide," San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. "It was a violent act. Don't know what type of act it was, whether it was blunt force, or whether it was a stab; it was a violent act."

McManus said there “appears to be at least some blunt trauma” to the woman’s body. Residents in the area told police the woman was known in the neighborhood.

No weapon was recovered, according to FOX29. McManus added that surveillance video will be reviewed in the investigation.