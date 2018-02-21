Washington homeowner shoots burglar found crouched outside children's window

A would-be burglar was shot several times by a Washington homeowner after the man was discovered prowling outside the bedroom of two young children, officials said.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post the man and his wife were sleeping in their home in Spanaway, along with their infant and toddler, when they heard the sound of footsteps outside around 2:15 a.m. and saw an exterior motion light turn on.

"The husband and wife looked out their bedroom window and did not see anything outside; the husband went into their children's bedroom and saw an unknown man standing in the window well," the sheriff's office said. "The husband told his wife to call 911 and to move their children to safety, then he pulled back the curtain and saw the suspect was crouched down with his face within inches of the glass."

The husband told deputies he was "in fear for his family's safety" and yelled at the suspect to stop before firing four shots at the man, striking him twice.

The 24-year-old suspect, who was not named by authorities, was rushed to the hospital for his injuries and is expected to face charges related to two burglaries that day, the sheriff’s department said.

Deputies recognized the suspect “due to his extensive history of burglary, theft and vehicle prowls,” according to police.

The 24-year-old is believed to have burglarized the shed of a home about a block down the street earlier that morning, the sheriff's department said, adding the man was recently released from jail after serving nearly a month-long sentence for vehicle prowling.