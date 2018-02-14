Luke Wilson, pro golfer Bill Haas involved in deadly Ferrari crash in California

Actor Luke Wilson and professional golfer Bill Haas were involved in a deadly crash Tuesday night after a Ferrari lost control and collided with at least two vehicles, a Los Angeles Police Department West Traffic Division spokesperson told Fox News on Wednesday.

The driver of the Ferrari was killed in the rollover crash. Haas, who was a passenger in the luxury car, and a 50-year-old woman in a separate vehicle were injured and taken to the hospital with injuries, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The woman was hospitalized in serious condition.

The Ferrari was heading down North Chautauqua Boulevard in Pacific Palisades around 6:30 p.m. when it lost control and crashed into a BMW, according to KTLA. The Ferrari subsequently slammed into a tree.

Haas' manager Allen Hobbs said the golfer was treated at a hospital and released. Hobbs added the six-time PGA Tour winner is shaken up and has withdrawn from this week's Genesis Open in Los Angeles.

Wilson was in a separate vehicle when the crash happened. That vehicle was also “impacted” by the Ferrari, but no one was injured, the LAPD spokesperson said.

A spokesperson from the LAPD West Traffic Division initially told Fox News that Haas was not injured and was in the same vehicle with Wilson, but an LAPD officer later clarified that Haas was a passenger in the Ferrari.