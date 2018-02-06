The Latest: Man in child porn case charged in sex assaults

The Latest on the arrest of a man in Alabama in connection with a child porn video that has been shared around the world (all times local):

4 p.m.

A man arrested in Alabama in connection with a widely-circulated child porn video also has been charged in Detroit in the sexual assault of three young female relatives.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office said Tuesday that 44-year-old Germaine Moore is expected to be extradited to Michigan on criminal sexual conduct and other charges.

The assaults are alleged to have occurred in Detroit between 2011 and 2017.

Moore was being sought after authorities became aware of the video that shows a young girl performing oral sex on an adult. The video circulated on Facebook and other social media.

Moore surrendered at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to police in Millbrook, Alabama, and is charged in that state with sexual assault of a child, distribution of video depicting the assault and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

10:45 a.m.

Authorities in Alabama say a man wanted for a child porn video being shared around the world has been arrested.

WSFA-TV reports that 44-year-old Germaine Moore turned himself in to Millbrook Police around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. He is charged with sexual assault of a child, distribution of video depicting the assault and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

News outlets report that the victim has been located and is safe.

Crime Stoppers executive director Tony Garrett tells Al.com that more charges are expected.

State Bureau of Investigation Lt. Brooke Walker says Moore's fiancee was arrested Monday night and is not cooperating.

Moore also is wanted in Detroit, where prosecutors allege that he sexually assaulted three girls.

The video circulating on Facebook and other social media as far as Colorado and France shows a young girl performing oral sex on an adult.

Montgomery Police charged 42-year-old Jerrell Washington with distributing it, and warn that anyone who shares the video, even in outrage, can be charged as well.