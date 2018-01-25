Detroit police officer critically wounded; gunman barricaded

A Detroit police officer was in critical condition Wednesday night after being shot by a gunman who barricaded himself inside a house, authorities said.

The suspect was inside a residence on city’s east side, Detroit's Fox 2 reported. The suspect has a wife and children who are safely out of the house, according to police.

Metro Detroit police advised residents via Twitter to stay away from the area.

The officer was brought to Detroit Receiving Hospital. No further information was immediately available about the officer's condition.

Earlier Wednesday, two Michigan state police officers were shot while serving a search warrant related to a cold case investigation, officials said.

Detective Sgt. Aaron Steensma was shot in the chest, and Trooper Daniel Thayer was shot in the chest and hand, state police confirmed in a news release.

