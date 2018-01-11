18 indicted in Maryland prison corruption case

Maryland authorities say 18 people, including two correctional officers, have been indicted in a prison corruption case.

State prosecutor Emmet Davitt announced Thursday that six inmates and 10 outside facilitators also have been indicted.

The charges include conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances, conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery and the smuggling of contraband such as narcotics and cell phones.

The year-long investigation into corruption at the Jessup Correctional Facility was the result of a joint probe by the state prosecutor's office, a special investigative unit in the state corrections department and the Maryland State Police.

Authorities have been investigating prison corruption for years in Maryland. In November, 26 people were indicted in a separate case, including a correctional officer who served as a high-ranking gang member.