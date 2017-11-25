Tennessee woman receives final birthday gift from late father

A Tennessee woman posted a heartbreaking tweet Friday of the last bouquet of flowers she would receive from her late father who promised to send her a gift until she was 21 years old.

Bailey Sellers of Knoxville, Tenn., tweeted the photo of the purple bouquet along with pictures of a letter her father wrote to her and a snap of them together on the beach.

FATHER CHARGED WITH RAPING, KILLING INFANT DAUGHTER, TENNESSEE COPS SAY

Sellers wrote: “My dad passed away when I was 16 from cancer and before he died he prepaid flowers so I could receive them every year on my birthday. Well this is my 21st birthday flowers and the last. Miss you so much daddy.”

The note, which she also received each year from her father, read: “This is my last love letter to you until we meet again. I do not want you to shed another tear for me my baby girl for I am in a better place.”

Sellers’ father concluded he would be with her “through every milestone” and to respect her mother.

TENNESEE MAN ARRESTED AFTER 3-YEAR-OLD SHOT 1-YEAR-OLD WITH HIS GUN, REPORTS SAY

A social media user tweeted to Sellers her condolences and called the gesture “sad and heartwarming.”

Sellers replied back that she looked forward to receiving flowers each year but this time was “heartbreaking.”

Sellers tweet, which has received more than 715,000 likes as of Saturday afternoon, has gone viral on social media. Sellers retweeted a number of responses and tweeted that she was “thankful” that her father’ “thoughtful brought so many people happiness.”