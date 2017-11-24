Authorities: Suspect killed girlfriend, her mom and himself

Authorities in Pennsylvania say a man apparently shot and killed his girlfriend and her mother before killing himself a short while later.

WJAC-TV in Johnstown reports that Clearfield County District Attorney Bill Shaw says 26-year-old Cody Bush apparently killed the two women Friday morning and then shot himself.

The coroner's office identified the women as 21-year-old Victoria Schultz and her mother, 47-year-old Beth Schultz.

The Progress newspaper of Clearfield says a third person allegedly shot by Bush was taken to an Altoona hospital to undergo surgery.

Shaw says Bush's body was found later near a state highway.

Shaw says state police were called to a home to investigate a domestic incident involving gunshots in Osceola Mills, about 90 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. They found the bodies there.

___

This story has been corrected to show that one of the victims is the mother of the suspect's girlfriend, not the suspect's mother.