Ohio woman gets jail for taping her son to a chair

An Ohio woman has been sentenced to nine months in prison for taping her 12-year-old son to a chair while she took one of her children swimming.

A Mahoning County judge on Tuesday disregarded recommendations by prosecutors and 33-year-old Susan Malysa's attorney that she receive 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to child endangering in September.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum said he wanted to make an example of Malysa, and that her conduct "will not be tolerated in our society."

Police were called to Malysa's home in northeast Ohio's Boardman Township in June after a relative found the boy's legs taped to a chair, his arms taped together and his mouth taped shut.

Malysa's tearfully apologized in court Tuesday.

A county children's services agency has custody of the boy.