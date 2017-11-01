The Latest: Officer who halted truck rampage 'doing our job'

The Latest on the NYPD officer who halted a truck rampage (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

The New York City officer who police say shot the man responsible for a deadly rampage on a bike path says he is grateful for the recognition but was just doing his job.

Officer Ryan Nash appeared outside a police stationhouse on suburban Long Island on Wednesday and read a brief statement.

He said he and the other officers who responded to Tuesday's terror attack "were just doing our job like thousands of officers do every day."

Nash was on a call at a nearby high school when he and his partner were told there'd been an accident.

The pair raced outside and encountered Sayfullo Saipov, waving two firearms that were later revealed to be a paintball gun and a pellet gun.

Nash fired a shot that hit Saipov.

1 p.m.

New York City's police commissioner says the officer who shot the man responsible for a deadly rampage on a Manhattan bike path is too modest to admit he's a hero.

Commissioner James O'Neill says he doesn't think there's a "more humble human being" than Nash, who's been on the force for five years.

O'Neill is among many impressed by what Nash — at the age of 28 — did for New York City and the nation.