The Latest: Officers testify at hearing in black man's death

The Latest on a Baltimore police disciplinary hearing involving the in-custody death of black man Freddie Gray (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Baltimore police officers involved in arresting a black man who later suffered a fatal injury inside a police van have testified at a disciplinary hearing for the police officer who drove the van.

Officer Edward Nero told a three-member disciplinary board on Tuesday that Freddie Gray "was not showing any signs of a medical emergency," when he was first arrested and placed into the van in April 2015.

Nero also testified that Gray hadn't been fastened in the van because a crowd had started yelling at officers and they wanted to get out of the area quickly.

But an attorney for the police department says Officer Caesar Goodson should be fired for failing to secure the handcuffed and shackled prisoner in a safety belt and for neglecting to take Gray to a hospital. Officers testified there wasn't a crowd of onlookers at some of the subsequent stops, when Gray could have been put in a seatbelt before he was later injured during the ride to a police station.

The second day of testimony in the disciplinary case has ended for the day.

___

12:25 p.m.

A lawyer for a Baltimore police van driver facing disciplinary action in the death of a black man who suffered a fatal injury while in custody is questioning why an investigator didn't interview more people.

Sean Malone, a lawyer for Officer Caesar Goodson, cross-examined police Detective Thomas Curtis on the second day of an administrative disciplinary hearing Tuesday. Malone questioned why Curtis didn't include important exculpatory details from three trials of Baltimore police officers relating to the 2015 death of Freddie Gray that resulted in acquittals, including Goodson's.

Neil Duke, an attorney for the Baltimore Police Department, says Goodson should be fired for failing to secure the handcuffed and shackled inmate in a seatbelt as he transported him, even though there were multiple opportunities to do so. He also says Goodson failed to take Gray, who suffered a fatal neck injury while being transported, to a hospital. The 25-year-old Gray died a week later from spinal cord injuries he suffered in custody.

Goodson was acquitted last year of murder, but faces discipline in the department, including possible dismissal.

___

9 a.m.

A police disciplinary board is hearing the case of a Baltimore police van driver acquitted of murder last year in the death of Freddie Gray, a young black man who suffered a fatal neck injury during his trip to the station.

The hearing of Officer Caesar Goodson's case enters its second day on Tuesday with Goodson's defense attorney, Sean Malone, scheduled to ask questions of an internal police investigator.

Attorney Neil Duke, representing the police department, says Goodson should be fired for failing to secure the handcuffed and shackled inmate with a safety belt inside the van. The 25-year-old Gray died a week later from spinal cord injuries he suffered while being transported.