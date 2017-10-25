After 15 years in US, man from Brazil fighting deportation

An immigrant from Brazil who lives in New Hampshire and faces deportation Nov. 5 is fighting for his case to be heard, saying federal officials aren't honoring a nearly 15-year-old agreement allowing him to stay in the U.S.

Fifty-eight-year-old Renato Filippi entered the U.S. through Mexico in 2002 with the help of smugglers. He was arrested but says U.S. authorities recruited him to serve as a confidential informant on the people who assisted with his entry. He says he was promised he could stay in the U.S. permanently.

Filippi later was relocated to New Hampshire and was required to report periodically to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. During a routine ICE appointment, he learned he had to leave.

Filippi's lawyer is pursuing appeals. An ICE spokesman declined to comment Wednesday.