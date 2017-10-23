Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MILITARY

Woman in custody after shots fired on Georgia military base

Associated Press

FORT STEWART, Ga. –  A military base spokesman says authorities have taken a woman into custody for firing gunshots on an Army post in Georgia.

Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson said in a news release that nobody was injured after several shots were fired Monday afternoon near a building on the sprawling base roughly 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Savannah.

The news release said there is no active threat as the gunfire is being investigated by Fort Stewart military police and Army criminal investigators. Officials did not identify the woman who was taken into custody or say whether she is being charged.