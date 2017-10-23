Woman in custody after shots fired on Georgia military base

A military base spokesman says authorities have taken a woman into custody for firing gunshots on an Army post in Georgia.

Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson said in a news release that nobody was injured after several shots were fired Monday afternoon near a building on the sprawling base roughly 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Savannah.

The news release said there is no active threat as the gunfire is being investigated by Fort Stewart military police and Army criminal investigators. Officials did not identify the woman who was taken into custody or say whether she is being charged.