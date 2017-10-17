Video of teen girls shouting racial slur under investigation

School officials in Utah are investigating a video that appears to show five teenagers shouting a racial slur and expletive.

Officials said Tuesday the 10-second cellphone video was made by Weber High School students as they sat in a car. Three of them are cheerleaders. They all appear to be white.

School district spokesman Lane Findlay says it appears the girls recorded themselves saying a nonsensical phrase and uploaded it to an app that played it backward to produce the offensive words. Then, the video was posted to social media.

Findlay says school officials are shocked and taking the matter seriously. He said the girls are "extremely apologetic" for what happened.

The district is investigating whether the video was made during the school day or on school grounds as they weigh possible discipline.