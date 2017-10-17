Trial witness says he lied to police about teen's 1989 death

A second key witness has recanted testimony that helped convict a man who was jailed for 27 years for after the death of his teenage girlfriend.

Glenn Brown said Tuesday he lied when he testified he saw Tony Sanborn with a knife and looking for 16-year-old victim Jessica Briggs the night before the killing. Brown says he lied because he was nervous about the police and jail.

The Portland Press Herald reports that he took the stand after Justice Joyce Wheeler warned that he could face perjury charges.

Sanborn was released on bail after the only eyewitness recanted, testifying she was pressured by police and couldn't have seen the killing because of poor vision.

Wheeler is overseeing Sanborn's post-conviction review. Sanborn's attorney contends police withheld evidence, coached witnesses and ignored other potential suspects.

This story has been corrected to show the killing, not the trial, was in 1989.

