Kin say woman killed after packing supplies for Puerto Rico

Family members say an 82-year-old New York City woman killed in a hit-and-run crash had just finished packing supplies for relatives in hurricane-stricken Puerto Rico.

Hilda Arocho was struck by a white van Friday night as she was crossing a street in the Bronx.

The Daily News reports that witnesses said the driver struck the woman, then made a phone call and fled on foot.

Police arrested 50-year-old Alcyto Powell on Saturday on charges including leaving the scene of an accident. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.

Arocho died from her injuries at Jacobi Medical Center.

Relatives say she had been preparing relief packages for her sisters, brothers and cousins in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico.

___

Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com