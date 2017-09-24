Documents show mom feared son would be killed by his father

Court documents show the mother of a 6-year-old who authorities say was shot and killed by his father in an apparent murder-suicide in Massachusetts had feared years ago that it would happen.

The mother of 6-year-old Anthony Scaccia wrote in a 2013 application for a restraining order against 49-year-old William Scaccia Jr. that his behavior made her afraid he was "thinking of killing Anthony and himself." The order was granted.

Prosecutors say Anthony died after he was found with a gunshot wound in Foxborough on Thursday. Police also found William Scaccia dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Prosecutors say police found a handgun, shell casings and a note, leading them to believe the shootings were a murder-suicide.

Police say Scaccia had recently been denied a gun permit.