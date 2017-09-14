Phoenix Motel 6 accused of notifying ICE about undocumented patrons

A Motel 6 in Phoenix is accused of tipping off Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents about patrons who may have been in the U.S. illegally.

Robert McWhirter, an attorney for a former guest of the motel, Jose Renteria Alvarado, said the business shared its guest logs with the agents, KPHO reported. Alvarado was arrested in June while staying at the motel and could face deportation.

"I imagine what went on here is they probably took a look at the names on the guest registry and compared that to a database of people that have been deported," McWhirter told KPHO.

Motel 6 tweeted its response to the reports Tuesday morning.

“This was implemented at the local level without the knowledge of senior management. When we became aware of it last week, it was discontinued,” the tweet stated.

Raiza Rehkoff, the company’s spokeswoman, told KPHO they were investigating the report and searching how long the motel was distributing information to agents.

Rehkoff wasn't immediately available for further comment.

Alvarado has been deported once previously due to a criminal record, and could now face six months in prison and then be deported.

At least 20 arrests were made by ICE agents at two Phoenix Motel 6’s, The Phoenix News Times reported. The motels were located in regions with a high Latino population.

Virginia Kice, a spokeswoman for ICE, told KPHO she could not disclose where the agents get their information.

"The agency receives viable enforcement tips from a host of sources, including other law enforcement agencies, relevant databases, crime victims, and the general public via the agency’s tip line and online tip form…” Kice said.

She added: "It’s worth noting that hotels and motels, including those in the Phoenix area, have frequently been exploited by criminal organizations engaged in highly dangerous illegal enterprises, including human trafficking and human smuggling."