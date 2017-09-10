Florida deputy helping at Hurricane Irma shelter killed in head-on crash

A Florida deputy who was helping at a Hurricane Irma evacuation center reportedly was killed in a head-on crash with a corrections officer Sunday morning.

Hardee County Deputy Julie Bridges died during the crash in southeast Tampa, WFLA reported. The corrections officer also died.

Bridges was a 13-year veteran and was heading home to pick up more supplies for the shelter when the incident happened.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the deadly crash on Sunday, but did not clarify if the heavy rain and gusty winds from Hurricane Irma played a role in the crash. An investigation is being conducted.

A deputy in Weston also shot a suspected burglar about 3 a.m. Saturday. Another teenager at the scene was arrested.

The teenager who was shot was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall in the Florida Keys just after 9 a.m. Sunday, pummeling its way through the region as it headed up the state’s southwest coast. Irma dumped at least 12 inches of rain in southern Florida.

Power was knocked out for more than 1 million people in Florida.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for Hardee County earlier Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.