Alligator discovered inside flooded Texas home: See photo

A man in the Houston area discovered that his home suffered damage after Hurricane Harvey -- and even spotted an alligator inside.

The animal was crawling around in his dining room on Friday morning, KTRK reported.

An image was posted on the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Facebook page Friday. Deputies had “responded to an intruder call at a residence near Lake Houston,” the post said.

“Upon arrival, deputies were met by a large alligator who made his way into this flooded home,” it indicated, adding that they’d take the reptile “back into his natural habitat.”