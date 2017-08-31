Pizzas delivered by kayak to Harvey flood victims

As Harvey made its way out of the Houston area, flood victims received another sign of relief Wednesday: pizzas delivered by kayak to those stranded in their homes.

Pizza Hut manager Shayda Willison and her crew cooked more than 120 pizzas after hearing about people trapped in their homes because of extreme flooding resulting from the weekend's hurricane.

Willison, with help from her husband, family members and employees, stacked the hot pies on top of several kayaks in Sugar Land, Texas, a city just southwest of Houston.

“They were so happy to see us coming down the street,” Willison told Fox 10. “You never let your family go hungry.”

Pizza Hut's corporate office even gave a shout-out on Twitter to thank Willison's Oak Lake Pizza Hut “out-of-the-car response to deliver hot pizzas all day to the community they serve.”