Ex-Cold Stone Creamery exec dead after attacking parents

A former executive for Cold Stone Creamery died mysteriously early Tuesday after reportedly attacking his elderly parents in Arizona.

Lee Edward Knowlton, 55, of Scottsdale, died of unknown causes, according to AZ Central.

Scottsdale Police received a call Monday night from Knowlton’s mother claiming her son was assaulting her and her husband. Police said the woman appeared to have been beaten when they responded to the call at Andara Senior Living Community.

Knowlton’s father, who is in his 80s, was lying on the floor covered in blood, police said.

"We went to the front of the apartment and encountered an elderly woman, in her 80s, that was covered in blood," Sgt. Ben Hoster told AZ Family. "She went on to describe to the officers that she had been assaulted by her 50-year-old son and that 50-year-old son had also assaulted her husband."

Knowlton stopped breathing as police were handcuffing him, officials said.

"During the handcuffing, he stopped breathing and went into full code," Hoster said. Knowlton died shortly after midnight Tuesday. Police said they found drug paraphernalia on the victim.

Knowlton’s parents were reportedly in stable condition.

On Father's Day, Knowlton posted a picture with his father on Facebook stating: "Happy Father's Day Dad! You are an incredible role model for me and I appreciate how you have always been there for me."

Knowlton served as president of international and business development at Cold Stone Creamery in 2006 until he left to be the CEO at Fun Brands for six years.

"We were shocked and saddened to hear about this heartbreaking tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lee’s family during this incredibly difficult time," Melissa Marchwick, Fun Brands spokeswoman, said in a statement to AZ Central.

Knowlton was a senior vice president of global sales and international at Massage Envy at the time of his death.

“We are shaken and profoundly saddened by this loss. Our deepest sympathies go out to Lee’s family,” Eleanor Urkovich, a Massage Envy spokesperson, said in a statement.