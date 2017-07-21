Texas man's 'creepy' shed making realtors uncomfortable

A backyard shed covered with photos of female realtors and an attorney is giving people the creeps in one Texas town.

The photos of the women were plastered on the side of shed and along a fence in the backyard of a man’s home in Abilene, BigCountyHomepage.com reports.

The man responsible for the display told KTAB/KRBC he doesn’t understand why it makes people uncomfortable. The unidentified man said he planned to remove the photos that one real estate agent characterized as “weird and kind of creepy” sometime Wednesday or Thursday, but it’s unclear if he followed up on his promise.

It’s also unclear what prompted the man to create the headshot collage in the first place, the station reports.

Abilene Police Chief Stan Stanridge said the department is aware of the display.

“We readily concede that the issue is very concerning, but we do not believe it is criminal,” Stanridge said.

