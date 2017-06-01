Wisconsin plant explosion: Multiple burn victims reported after blast

A massive explosion was reported late Wednesday night at an ethanol plant in central Wisconsin, officials said.

There were multiple burn injuries reported at the Didion Milling plant in Cambria, officials told WKOW-TV. The blast occurred at around 11 p.m. and fire crews have responded. Three medevac flights were also sent to the scene.

"We are praying for our team,” Riley Didion, the president of Didion Milling, told WISC-TV. “There's a lot we don't know right now. Our prayers are with everyone."

State transportation officials told the station that all lanes of Highway 146--between highways 16 and 33-- were closed in both directions due to the ongoing situation.

The blast caused power outages in Cambria and nearby Randolph, but was mostly contained by 12:30 a.m. Officials were expected to hold a press conference at some point early Thursday.