Largest bass caught in Texas lake using McDonald's chicken McNugget

A couple got a "Mc-nificent" catch when they reeled in a record-breaking bass last month at a Texas lake by using a McDonald's chicken McNugget as their bait.

Matthew McNellis and his girlfriend went fishing in May at Lake Bardwell in Ennis and had no luck catching anything, McNellis told KDAF.

McNellis' girlfriend then suggested using a chicken nugget they bought from McDonald's as bait. To their surprise, they reeled in a 2-and-a-half-foot long bass that weighed more than 10 pounds.

The Highview Marina declared it as the biggest fish caught at the lake, posting a photo of it on Facebook.

The bass won't be turning into a Filet-O-Fish sandwich anytime soon. The couple tossed the bass back in the water at the end.

McNellis told the station that he planned on continuing the fast food bait trend by using Wendy's seasoned French fries the next time he goes fishing.