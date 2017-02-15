Caught on video: Several boats destroyed in massive marina fire

Several boats burned in a huge fire at a New Jersey marina on Tuesday afternoon. It happened in Belmar. Thick clouds of black smoke poured out of the boats as they burned.

It took firefighters from several departments hours to fully put out the flames at the Seaport Inlet Marina. More than half-a-dozen boats burned and others were damaged. The marina posted a message on its Facebook page saying no one was hurt in the incident.

The Monmouth County Sheriff's Office says crews from Belmar, Avon, Neptune, Wall, Ocean Grove, the Monmouth County Fire Coordinators and Monmouth County Hazmat all took part in the operations.

The Monmouth County Medical Ambulance Bus was also on scene.

