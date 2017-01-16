The memorial for fallen Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton continues to grow outside the department’s headquarters in Downtown Orlando.

The intense manhunt for her killer rages on with Monday marking eight days since the search for suspect Markeith Loyd began.

Lt. Clayton was gunned down January 9 in the parking lot of an Orlando Walmart.

The search for Loyd led dozens of police officers and deputies to the Rosemont neighborhood Sunday evening.

Neighbors watched as armored vehicles moved down the street.

"I was scared at first. I'm not going to lie,” resident Justine Clark said. “I closed all the blinds."

Investigators confirmed they were searching the woods near the old Rosemont Golf Club for Loyd.

Fox 35 saw dozens of officers with M-16's in hand and tactical gear on their backs.

"I've been on alert...high alert...very high alert," Clark said.

