Disney announces new cruises and destinations for 2020

By | Fox News
Disney Cruise Lines has major plans for 2020.

Disney Cruise Lines has major plans for 2020.  (iStock)

The sun will practically never set on Mickey Mouse, thanks to a bunch of Disney Cruise Line’s new trips and destinations set to launch in 2020.

On Sept. 27, reps for Disney Cruises confirmed to Fox News that the line will open a new home port in New Orleans and house the aptly named “Disney Wonder” ship, which will travel to various Caribbean and Bahamian destinations.

In 2020, the Disney Wonder will embark on a variety of Caribbean and Bahamian cruises from the Big Easy.  (Disney)

The cruise line will also make a “highly anticipated return” to the Hawaiian Islands in early 2020.

Trips to Puerto Rico are also slated to sail for a limited time as well.

Naturally, the news was largely celebrated by Disney Cruise Line fans on Twitter, many of whom described the announcement as “awesome” and “so exciting.”

Bookings will open to the public starting Oct. 4. Bon voyage!

