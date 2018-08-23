Ryanair compensates inconvenienced passengers with unsigned checks, apologizes for 'admin error'

Ryanair has been forced to apologize after sending out checks for compensation to customers that bounced.

Many of the passengers were charged extra fees after the checks were rejected by banks, and they have since been unable to get through to Ryanair on the phone.

Turns out the checks hadn't been signed, and therefore couldn't be deposited into accounts.

The BBC reports that one passenger, Karen Joyce, had to pay 20 euro (about $23) out of pocket after she was charged by her bank.

"I was totally dumbstruck. We were loyal Ryanair customers and for them to bounce the check as well, I just thought was disgusting," she said.

After calling Ryanair to complain, she spent 20 minutes on the phone to a customer services rep before she was hung up on.

"Then he just put the phone down. I have not received anything from Ryanair."

Many of the checks had been sent out to compensate customers for the series of strikes this summer, which canceled flights for thousands of travelers.

“Due to an admin error, a tiny number of checks (less than 190 out of over 20,000 compensation checks in July) were posted without a required signatory.

“These checks were re-issued last week and we apologize sincerely for this inconvenience which arose out of our desire to issue these compensation checks quickly to our customers.”

The U.K.'s Civil Aviation Authority recently advised passengers caught up in strikes to apply for compensation, under EU law 261. Compensation comes in at 250 euro ($290) for short flights of up to 932 miles in Europe. For longer flights, compensation stands at 400 euro ($463).

Ryanair had previously stated that it would not be paying any compensation over the strikes because they were “caused by extraordinary circumstances." The airline told The Times of London that it was not liable because unions were acting "unreasonably."

This article originally appeared in The Sun.