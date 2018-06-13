Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Theme Parks

Teen who nearly drowned at Six Flags park taken to hospital in critical condition

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
A teen was taken to the hospital after a near-drowning at Six Flags theme park in Maryland.

A teen was taken to the hospital after a near-drowning at Six Flags theme park in Maryland.  (FOX5)

A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition after nearly drowning at Six Flags American in Largo, Maryland on Wednesday.

DISNEY WORLD, LEGO WORKERS ARRESTED IN CHILD PORNOGRAPHY STING

Rescue crews with the Prince George’s County Fire Department responded to the scene. The boy was treated by Six Flags park officials and paramedics, Six Flags said.

The boy was reportedly rescued from the wave pool at the amusement park.

Denise Stokes of Six Flags said in a statement to FOX5: “"The safety of our guests is always our highest priority," said Stokes in a statement.”  

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Prince George’s Country fire and EMS officials are reportedly investigating the incident.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.