Alaska Airlines unveils giant photo of Kevin Durant on plane

Golden State Warriors player Kevin Durant is certainly flying high through the NBA Finals, as a 560 square foot image of the 6'9 forward officially graces an Alaska Airlines plane.

Unveiled on May 31, the SeaTac-headquartered carrier released the first look at “the perfect good luck charm” for the basketball pro on Twitter. Beaming and stretching his arms across a Boeing 737, the images features a 560-square foot photo of Durant in his Warriors uniform, KGO reports.

"The basketball star's larger-than-life wingspan stretches 50 feet across both sides of the fuselage," Alaska Airlines said in a statement obtained by the outlet. Furthermore, the festive aircraft landed at Oakland International Airport on May 31, “just in time” for the Warriors matchup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

"Durant serves as advisor to the CEO at Alaska Airlines, working alongside CEO Brad Tilden and other employees to develop programming and support for at-risk youth in Bay Area communities," a representative for the airline confirmed of the collaboration.

In correlation with the “baller” plane’s big release, Alaska Airlines announced a sweepstakes offering ten fans a chance to win roundtrip flights in honor of the Warriors’ achievement, a move largely lauded on Twitter.

The Warriors and Cavaliers will meet again in Game 2 of the Finals on June 3, Fox Sports reports.