Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Airlines

Alaska Airlines unveils giant photo of Kevin Durant on plane

Janine Puhak
By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Kevin Durant spreads his wings on a Boeing 737 in honor of the 2018 NBA Finals.

Kevin Durant spreads his wings on a Boeing 737 in honor of the 2018 NBA Finals.  (YouTube)

Golden State Warriors player Kevin Durant is certainly flying high through the NBA Finals, as a 560 square foot image of the 6'9 forward officially graces an Alaska Airlines plane.

Unveiled on May 31, the SeaTac-headquartered carrier released the first look at “the perfect good luck charm” for the basketball pro on Twitter. Beaming and stretching his arms across a Boeing 737, the images features a 560-square foot photo of Durant in his Warriors uniform, KGO reports.

NFL PLAYER JERMAINE GRESHAM PRAISED ONLINE FOR PAYING DESPERATE PASSENGER'S BAG FEE

"The basketball star's larger-than-life wingspan stretches 50 feet across both sides of the fuselage," Alaska Airlines said in a statement obtained by the outlet. Furthermore, the festive aircraft landed at Oakland International Airport on May 31, “just in time” for the Warriors matchup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

"Durant serves as advisor to the CEO at Alaska Airlines, working alongside CEO Brad Tilden and other employees to develop programming and support for at-risk youth in Bay Area communities," a representative for the airline confirmed of the collaboration.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) celebrates with teammate Draymond Green (23) during the second half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

 (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In correlation with the “baller” plane’s big release, Alaska Airlines announced a sweepstakes offering ten fans a chance to win roundtrip flights in honor of the Warriors’ achievement, a move largely lauded on Twitter.

The Warriors and Cavaliers will meet again in Game 2 of the Finals on June 3, Fox Sports reports. 

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak