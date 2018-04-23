12-year-old boy steals family credit card to book Bali vacation after fight with his mom

A 12-year-old Australian boy gave his mother a scare after reportedly booking a secret trip to Bali, Indonesia with the family credit card.

The boy, called Drew by A Current Affair, got into an argument with his mother, Emma, and was allegedly told the family would not be going to Bali for vacation.

Drew apparently did not like his mother’s response and decided to go on the trip anyway – by himself.

The tween started by researching airlines that allowed 12-year-olds to fly without parental supervision or a note and then booked himself a flight. He also found a hotel room for the four days he planned to stay and researched how to get there from the airport.

After Drew finalized his plans, he convinced his grandmother to give him his passport, A Current Affair reported. The day of the flight, he jumped on his razor scooter and told his family he was going to school. However, he headed to the Sydney airport instead.

Once at the airport, Drew utilized the self-service kiosk to check-in to his nearly 7-hour flight. Though, an airport employee did ask to verify his age.

“They just asked for my student ID and passport to prove that I’m over 12 and that I’m in secondary school,” he told A Current Affair.

When he landed in Bali, the resourceful pre-teen rented a Go Jek bike at the airport to get himself to the All Seasons hotel, where he told staff he was meeting his older sister, but had arrived early and was checking in, News.com.au reported.

However, his four-day vacation was not as carefree as he planned. Soon after he left, his school reported him missing and his mother quickly discovered he had traveled to Bali alone. Emma immediately jumped on a flight to go get him.

“Shocked, disgusted, there’s no emotion to feel what we felt when we found he left overseas,” she told A Current Affair.

Though Drew did not seem to mind his getaway came to an abrupt end.

“It was great because I wanted to go on an adventure,” he told A Current Affair.