Fire breaks out on Aeroflot flight, passengers rush to put it out

A fire broke out in the cabin of an Aeroflot aircraft shortly after the plane landed in Volgograd, Russia, on Wednesday evening, but passengers stayed relatively calm as the cabin filled with smoke.

The Aeroflot flight, which originated in Moscow, had already landed safely when the fire began, apparently from a portable charging device, Global News reported.

Footage from inside the cabin shows passengers attempting to put out the burning device as smoke billows into the aircraft. Many provided bottles of drinking water to those nearest the fire, urging them to douse the flames.

Crew members and passengers ultimately put the fire out with the aid of water and a fire extinguisher, The Independent reported. One passenger stated that only a “couple of passengers panicked” during the ordeal, according to the site.

A representative for Aeroflot further confirmed to Russian-language outlet Interfax that passengers were evacuated from the aircraft via inflatable ladders, according Global News.

No serious injuries were reported. An investigation is said to be underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.