British Airways pilot removed from plane amid fears he was drunk

Passengers on a British Airways flight left in shock after their pilot was removed from the cockpit amid fears he was drunk.

The Sun newspaper reported Saturday that police “rushed on the plane and headed straight for the cockpit. The first officer was cuffed and led away.”

Airline workers reportedly alerted police before the 11-hour flight from Gatwick to Mauritius on Thursday after smelling booze.

Sussex police told the Associated Press that a 49-year-old man from west London was arrested on “suspicion of performing an aviation function when the level of alcohol was over the proscribed limit.”

The flight departed several hours late after another crew member joined the flight.

The airline apologized for the delay and said in a statement Saturday that it was "taking this matter extremely seriously and are assisting the police with their inquiries."

