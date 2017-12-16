Family finds hidden camera in Carnival Cruise stateroom

A family from Florida is demanding answers from Carnival Cruise Line after finding a hidden camera behind their cabin’s television during an October vacation.

The device was reportedly discovered by the family’s father during an allergy attack, after he moved the TV to inspect for dust. Sticking out from the wires, he said, was a small camera — still warm to the touch — with its lens pointing directly at the bed, The Miami New Times reported. He also snapped photos of what appeared to be an antenna on the back of the device.

The family, who did not wish to be named, added that they only found the camera on the second night of their Carnival Fantasy voyage from Alabama to Mexico.

“I asked my wife, ‘What is this? Is this what I think it is?’ We both just went white as ghosts,” he told the New Times.

The man added that he was especially disturbed by the implications this might have for his underage child.

“My main concern is there is video of him online now. And I’ll never know,” he told The Miami Herald.

The ship’s security team sent an officer to the family’s cabin to inspect and dismantle the camera, but the family feels Carnival’s staff tried to downplay the severity of the situation, telling them it was not in working condition, and likely left by the recent guest despite the camera being covered in dust, the New Times reports.

The dad also believes the staff may have compromised the evidence by handling the camera without gloves, as seen in footage uploaded to the YouTube channel Cruise Law.

A subsequent statement from Carnival Cruise Line reiterated that the camera was non-operational, and further claimed that Carnival conducted a “full investigation” in accordance with U.S. authorities.

“In October, a small, non-working camera was found in a cabin aboard Carnival Fantasy during a cruise departing from Mobile, Ala. After review by the ship’s technicians, it was determined that device was not operational,” the cruise line stated.

“A full investigation was conducted by the shipboard team in tandem with Carnival’s shoreside security personnel who also notified U.S. law enforcement, including the FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and local police, when the ship arrived in Mobile following the cruise.”

The family told the Herald that Carnival has not reached out with further information, or even an apology, following the incident. They are currently in contact with maritime lawyer James Walker, but do not yet plan to file a lawsuit, according to the Herald.

“We weren’t trying to get any money; we weren’t trying to get a free cruise,” the father tells the Herald. “I just wanted to have action taken on it.”