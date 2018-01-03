Delta flight returns to Atlanta airport twice after reports of noises coming from planes

Third time’s the charm?

A Delta flight scheduled to fly from Atlanta to London on Tuesday evening was forced to return to its departure airport not once, but twice — and both shortly after takeoff.

Delta Flight 284 first declared an emergency around 9 p.m. on Tuesday and landed safely at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after turning around over North Carolina, Fox 5 reported. The airline told WSB-TV that it heard a noise coming from the plane and diverted course out of caution.

Passengers were then placed on another plane and left shortly after midnight, but this aircraft turned around as well. Both journeys lasted around 1 hour and 20 minutes, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

A passenger on the second flight said he heard a loud banging noise.

“It was like someone dropping a lead ball on the floor,” the Atlanta Journal Constitution quoted Alex Brown as saying to Channel 2. “And [a Delta official] came back on and said we’re going to turn around. Everything is OK with the airplane but … we’re going to turn around.”

The flight will is scheduled to leave Atlanta for a third time tonight at 7:30 p.m.