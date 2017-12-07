Alaska Airlines offers early boarding for passengers in 'ugly' Christmas sweaters

Ah, we just knew that heinous holiday sweater would come in handy.

Alaska Airlines has announced they will be celebrating National Ugly Holiday Sweater Day on Dec. 15, allowing passengers in festive seasonal sweaters to board early that day.

The too-good-to-be-true promotion will be honored across the airline’s 115-city network, including all Alaska, Virgin America and Horizon Air flights.

“Travel during the holidays can be stressful for guests, especially those who do not travel often,” said Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines managing director of marketing and advertising, in a press release.

“This fun promotion not only allows guests to board early on that day, but gives people another opportunity to dust off that ugly holiday sweater hanging in the back of their closet," she added.



To further embrace the seasonal spirit, holiday-centric boarding music will jingle across all flights through the month of December. Passengers are also encouraged to document the experience using the hashtags #UglySweaterDay and #MostWestCoast.

This is the first year that Alaska Airlines has partnered with National Ugly Holiday Sweater Day.

The airline is perhaps eager to espouse some lighthearted fun in the wake of Randi Zuckerberg’s allegations that the airline allowed a passenger to make 'lewd sexual remarks' during her flight.

