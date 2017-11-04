Daughter flies co-pilot for dad's last flight

A British Airways pilot flew his retirement flight Thursday, but the moment was made even more special due to the fact his daughter was the journey's co-pilot.

According to the Metro, David and Kathryn Woodruffe made their final landing together at London’s Heathrow Airport after a flight from New York City. Over the course of their careers, the two had flown around a dozen flights together for British Airways.

64-year-old David Woodruffe first joined the airline in 1984 and held the role of captain, but he said his final flight resulted in mixed emotions.

His daughter said the duo always remains 100 percent professional, and their bond helped them in the cockpit.

“I’m sorry to be leaving BA after so many years, but equally glad that she will be remaining in the airline to continue our legacy, and doing a job I know she has the same passion and enthusiasm for as I do,” David Woodruffe told the Metro.

Kathryn Woodruffe is a senior first officer who said she was honored to be alongside her father for his final flight. She knew by the age of 12 that she wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps and traveled with him as often as possible, visiting destinations like Barbados, Grand Cayman and Tobago.

“Dad and flying have influenced my life massively, so it’s really special to have been with him at the end of his amazing career,” Kathryn Woodruffe said. “I promised him I will carry on the good Woodruffe name.”

