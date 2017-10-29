Chocolate-covered heroin smuggled into US airport disguised as cakes

A man has admitted smuggling chocolate-covered heroin on a flight from Guatemala to Newark Liberty International Airport, reports the AP.

Jacobo Orellana-Estrada on Thursday pleaded guilty in federal court to possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Prosecutors say the Guatemalan citizen arrived in Newark on a flight in June and Customs officers discovered what appeared to be six small layer cakes in his luggage.

The cakes turned out to be paper-wrapped packages of heroin coated in chocolate; NJ.com reports that Orellana-Estrada was carrying 3 kilograms of the drug.

The 21-year-old faces up to life in prison when he's sentenced in January.

This story first appeared on Newser.