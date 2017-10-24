Company paying New Englanders for fall leaves

Suddenly, raking doesn’t sound so bothersome.

A website called Cash 4 Leaves is giving New England residents the chance to get rich — from the comfort of their own backyards — by shipping them their fallen fall foliage. Through the rest of the autumn season, Cash 4 Leaves is offering $1 per maple leaf from Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Rhode Island or Connecticut, with the company buying leaves in quantities of 100.

October foliage in Stowe, Vermont, U.S. Repost from @sweatengine A post shared by Pictures from the U.S. (@shotsfromamerica) on Oct 22, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

STUDY: TRAVELERS CHOOSE DESTINATIONS BASED ON 'SOCIAL RETURN'

There’s some stipulations, though: Leaves cannot have “visible imperfections, mold, bugs, tears or excessive decay,” and must be red, orange, yellow, or a blend of all three. Browned leaves are forbidden, and “even the smallest parts with brown will be rejected,” the site says.

Evidently, summer droughts, winds and an unseasonably warm fall in Massachusetts have contributed to a low inventory for another site called ShipFoliage.com, which creates leaf-centric products and gifts. Cash 4 Leaves will supply the site with the submitted leaves, reports Travel & Leisure.

10 OF AMERICA'S EERIEST HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS

New Englanders with leaves to spare are invited to send five photos of their best leaf to the company, and staffers will then reach out if the leaves are dollar-worthy. If so, they’ll prepare an agreement to purchase leaves in quantities of 100. If not, leaves will be returned.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Apparently, whether they’ve fallen to the ground or rest resiliently in high branches, New England fall foliage is in high demand. For example, the New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development estimates over 9.75 million people will travel across the state to “leaf-peep” through the fall, giving the Granite State’s economy a $1.5 billion kick, New Hampshire Public Radio reports.

We always knew that fall foliage was priceless.