JetBlue to hire pilots with no previous experience flying planes

If you thought being pilot sounded like fun, but you don’t have any experience, it turns out that might not matter.

Due to an industry-wide pilot deficit, JetBlue announced it will expand its search for new recruits to those who’ve never even flown before, Travel and Leisure reports.

The airline is expanding its search as part of its Pilot Gateway Select program, which began last year. The four-year training program is designed to teach just about anyone to be a commercial pilot. This year, the program will accept 24 new candidates, according to Travel and Leisure.

Applicants must be at least 23 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, be legally eligible to work in the United States, be eligible to hold a valid passport, and be proficient in the English Language, the program's site states. Those accepted will undergo four years of training, which will cost $125,000 to complete.

The program will take participants through classroom instruction, followed by flight simulation and 1,500 hours of flying experience before becoming JetBlue pilots.

With no experience required, JetBlue received applicants last year from a variety of industries, including a former baggage handler, grocery store clerk and accountant.