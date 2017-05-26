The best Memorial Day weekend getaways the USA has to offer

Holiday weekends in the U.S. are always a terrific time for traveling.

Sure, things might be busy since more people are off from work, but you should never let that deter you from taking a trip to a fun, new destination.

Hurry up and make these travel plans to ensure a fantastic Memorial Day weekend.

California

You can’t go wrong with a weekend getaway to The Golden State. Visit big cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, stay in a lesser known area like Indian Wells to avoid the tourists of a major city, or experience the best of the Coachella Valley for a relaxing weekend getaway.

The Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa has a “Summer Chill” package going right now where guests spending their long weekend at the Mediterranean-style resort will receive a welcome beverage, $25 nightly credit toward the property’s Grove Artisan Kitchen or in-room dining, access to on-property wellness classes, complimentary bike rentals and valet parking.

Miramonte has three on-site pools, an award-winning Well Spa and also offers the chance to book off-property visits to the San Andreas Fault Line.

Breakky in the Desert @miramonteresort cheers @kevarich for the hook up! #palmsprings #weekender #cali A post shared by Luke Hartelust (@luke_hartelust) on May 7, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

Florida

The Sunshine State is loaded with fun cities to explore. You could check out Orlando and all the theme parks, visit the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico.

Key West is one amazing destination that would make the holiday weekend special. Book your stay at NYAH (also known as ‘Not Your Average Hotel”) for a fun adventure. The hotel is located just a few blocks from Key West’s iconic Duval Street and has customizable rooms that feature versatile and innovative beds.

They can be configured to accommodate a single traveler, a pair of vacationing friends, or a party of six — each with their own bed, without any added fees. It doesn’t get more convenient than that.

Minnesota

For those living in or near the Midwest, Minneapolis should definitely be on the travel list. It’s an underrated city known for its music and theater scene, great restaurants, breweries and art galleries galore.

Located in the heart of the city’s iconic theater district, Le Méridien Chambers Minneapolis offers a sophisticated escape. The boutique, art-lovers’ hotel invites guests to explore the city’s art and local culture via their ‘Unlock Art’ program where room key cards offer comp access to the Walker Art Center.

At the hotel’s sister property, W Minneapolis - The Foshay, travelers can sip sky-high cocktails at the speakeasy Prohibition Bar, mingle with celebrities at the award-winning Manny’s Steakhouse and keep the party going all night with electric, pulsating beats at The Living Room.

Washington

Looking for a great West Coast getaway but don’t want to go to California? Washington has a lot to offer.

Of course there’s Seattle, but for a more adventurous getaway, head over to the mountain town of Cle Elum. This outdoor haven is just 80 miles east of Seattle and has the perfect balance of rest and recreation.

Stay at Suncadia Resort and take advantage of the "Give Yourself Credit” deal, where you’ll get $50 of resort credit per every night of your stay, which is good to use toward an artisan meal at Portals Restaurant, an indulgent treatment at Glade Spring Spa and more. Enjoy activities like guided hikes and bike rides along 40 miles of trails, a world-class spa and breathtaking views of the Cascade Mountains' sunny side.

Puerto Rico

If you’re looking for a more tropical location but don’t have a passport, consider Puerto Rico! Book your stay at the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino and experience all San Juan has to offer.

Located in the trendy, artsy neighborhood of Condado, the San Juan Marriott overlooks the beach and the city, giving guests the best of both worlds. With an endless summer atmosphere and temperatures in the 80s, the island provides a rich culture, delicious food scene, shopping, historical forts to explore, busy nightlife in Condado and Old San Juan, plus adventure in El Yunque and Toro Negro rainforests.

The currency is US dollars, which makes everything that much easier, including fun times at the casino.

Note to self: Take some time to relax...poolside! #resortlife #sanjuanmarriott A post shared by San Juan Marriott (@sanjuanmarriottresort) on Mar 30, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

New Orleans

A lively city full of non-stop fun, New Orleans is always a great destination for a weekend getaway. Book your stay at the Royal Sonesta New Orleans, which is located right in heart of the city on Bourbon Street. Get a room with a balcony that overlooks all the wild shenanigans or a less rowdy view overlooking the gorgeous courtyard.

For the first time ever, The Big Easy will play host to the 7th annual Bayou Country Superfest on May 26-28. See musical acts such as Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Hank Williams, Jr. and much more. The same weekend also has the 44th annual New Orleans Greek Festival and the Tremé 7th Ward Arts & Culture Festival.