Robots, stripper poles and swamps: 10 hotels with outrageous attractions

What does your future hold? You may be able to find out the next time you stay at famously spooky Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colo., which opened in 1909. The historic haunted hotel made famous as the inspiration for Stephen King’s “The Shining” has its very own resident psychic, Madame Vera, who is most happy to tell your fortune -- for better or worse. But just walking in isn't recommended. You’ll need to schedule an appointment for a psychic reading with Madame Vera, who has been in business for more than 25 years. When you aren’t divining your future, enjoy nearby Rocky Mountain National Park and amazing mountain views of the Rockies in all directions.