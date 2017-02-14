Tourist mails crystal meth to himself to try on Key West vacation

Many visitors to Key West are looking to soak up the sun or go whale-watching. But one visitor from Arizona was itching to try something a little different-- the drug meth.

According to the Miami Herald, Robert Bare, a 24-year-old man from Bullhead City, Ariz., was arrested after mailing a package of crystal methamphetamine to the Inn at Key West. The would-be visitor reportedly sent the drug across state lines hoping to try the drug during his Florida vacation.

Bare sent the drugs prior to his arrival at the Inn, but neglected to address the box to himself. He did, however, list “Robert Dean Bare” as the name on the return address.

Not knowing where to deliver it, the hotel staff opened Bare’s package on Feb. 8-- a few days before Bare himself was scheduled to arrive. They discovered the drugs — which he had wrapped in “dirty socks and newspaper” — and immediately contacted the authorities.

Bare later arrived at the front desk to retrieve his mail but was greeted by an undercover detective acting as a hotel employee. The guest was apprehended in the Inn’s lobby after a brief struggle.

According to police spokeswoman Alyson Crean, Bare told police he sent the meth to himself “because he was in town to party.”

Bare was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released early on Friday morning on a $19,000 bond.