Airlines adding dozens of flights to Houston ahead of Super Bowl

With next month's Super Bowl LI matchup officially set, airlines are gearing up for the big game by adding more flights to Houston from New England and Atlanta.

The New England Patriots will square off with the Atlanta Falcons inside NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5. But before Super BowlSunday, fans from both regions will need to make their way to Texas.

The official airline of the Patriots, JetBlue, announced Monday that it will add an extra flight from Boston's Logan International Airport (BOS) to Houston's William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. followed by a return flight from Houston to Boston Feb. 6 at 1 p.m.

The New York-based carrier will also add a round-trip flight between Providence, R.I. and Houston for fans living outside of Boston.

JetBlue is also offering fliers their first alcoholic beverage for just $1. Plus, passengers donning a Patriots jersey and flying out of Boston; Burlington, Vermont; Hartford, Connecticut; Portland, Maine; Providence and Worcester, Massachusetts on Feb. 5 will be offered early boarding.

Meanwhile, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines confirmed Tuesday that it will also ramp up service between New England and Houston ahead of Super Bowl LI.

The carrier will operate a pair of non-stop flights to Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)—from Boston Feb. 3 and a pair of non-stop return flights from Houston Feb. 6.

Delta will also add non-stop flights to Houston's IAH from Hartford's Bradley International Airport and Providence's T.F. Green Airport on Feb. 3. Non-stop return flights will depart Houston Feb. 6. The airline will also add half of a dozen flights from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to Houston's IAH on Feb. 3 and 10 additional flights from Houston to Atlanta on Feb. 6.

United Airlines, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines are all adding flights for Super Bowl travelers as well, according to USA Today's Harriet Baskas.

United will add more flights in and out of its hub at Houston's IAH on Super Bowl weekend, adding an extra flight from Boston to Houston Feb. 3 and two on Feb. 4. It will add an extra flight from Atlanta to Houston on Feb. 3 and 4 as well.

American has decided to add one flight from Boston to Houston's IAH on Feb. 3 at 1:10 p.m. The return flight will depart Houston Feb. 6 at 10:05 a.m. American will also offer an additional round-trip flight between Atlanta and Houston on Feb. 3 and 6.

Southwest plans to add a pair of additional non-stop flights between Boston and HOU on Feb. 3 and a pair of extra flights from Houston to Boston Feb. 6. The Dallas-based carrier will also add two extra flights from Houston to Atlanta Feb. 6.