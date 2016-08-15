9 sweet spa treatments decadent enough to eat

With spas eager to find more holistic solutions to providing the best treatments for their clients, what was once considered a trend is now as ubiquitous as Pokemon GO.

The healing effects of natural herbs and fruits have been employed by the Chinese for more than 2,500 years. Many more countries are jumping on the edible-healing bandwagon, incorporating natural ingredients – in the form of food and beverage components – into their spa offerings.

From apples and caviar to chocolate and champagne, here are eight of the tastiest spa treatments in the world.

1. Milk, Haute Honey & Rooftop Herb manicure and pedicuare - The Guerlain Spa at Waldorf Astoria

The recently opened The Guerlain Spa at Waldorf Astoria New York City is a breathtaking 14,000 square-foot space, with sweeping views of Park Avenue and Manhattan, featuring 16 treatment rooms. The facility has its own private bathing lounge, signature Guerlain amenities, and personalized music selections.

Try the “Milk, Haute Honey & Rooftop Herb” manicure and pedicure treatment.

Using ingredients from the Waldorf Astoria’s 20th floor rooftop beehives and garden, rosemary is infused into a lemon sugar scrub to exfoliate the skin and “Top of the Waldorf Rooftop Honey” is applied followed by hot towels to leave skin silky smooth.

Manicure is 60 min for $60; pedicure is 50 minutes for $80

2. Exotic Coconut Rub and Milk Ritual Wrap - Hilton Hawaiian Village

At the largest spa in Waikiki, Mandara Spa at Hilton Hawaiian Village, guests can enjoy a traditional Balinese treatment with the Exotic Coconut Rub and Milk Ritual Wrap.

Coconut, mungbean, spices and lavender are used to polish the skin while a warm milk bath is drizzled over the body.

50 minutes for $150

3. Apples and Caviar facial - Casa Marina and The Reach’s Spa al Mare

Situated in Key West, the tranquil Spa al Mare has a facial derived from the plant stem cells of apple trees, caviar and Retinol.

The anti-aging Eyes, Lip and Feet Treatment stimulates cell turn-over, smooths wrinkles and diminishes puffiness and dark circles under the eyes.

45 minutes for $100.

4. Chocolate and Champagne facial - Los Suenos Ocean & Golf Resort

In Costa Rican culture, the phrase “Pura Vida” is used to say that life is good-- and to express the love of the country, its culture, peace and nature. Created with this in mind, nestled between the Pacific Ocean and 1,100 acres of tropical rainforest, Sibö Spa at Los Sueños Ocean & Golf Resort incorporates the antioxidant properties of cocoa, champagne grapes and orange essential oils into this facial to firm skin, hydrate and restore balance.

1 hour for $140

5. Coconut and Mango - Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach

Guests at Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach can enjoy a 22,000 square foot spa. Try the spa’s Coco-Luscious Organic Body Wrap featuring a coconut sugar scrub, a mango enzyme body wrap containing natural lactic acids to dissolve dead skin, and an application of citron age-defying soufflé to hydrate skin.

75 minutes for $225

6. Papaya and Pineapple facial W Retreat & Spa – Vieques Island

Located eight miles off the coast of Puerto Rico, W Retreat & Spa is on the tranquil Vieques Island.

Featuring more than 6,000 square feet of space, an array of health and beauty therapies, as well as a selection of luxurious products. The spa has a facial which combines papaya, pineapple and finely crushed grape seed to create a scrub rich in Vitamin A and Alpha-Hydroxy Acid.

This helps naturally break down inactive proteins in the skin to improve elasticity and reveal a healthy, radiant glow.

50 minutes for $130

7. Cucumber Sorbet massage Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino

Overlooking San Juan’s vibrant skyline all the way to the old city, Zen Spa at Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino covers 6,900 square feet, including eight facial and massage therapy rooms, two VIP Suites, one body therapy room with vichy shower, separate locker rooms with sauna and steam rooms, a Splendid Tea Room, and two relaxation rooms for before or after service.

Enjoy a soothing Swedish massage with a custom cucumber, chamomile and aloe vera blend to calm sunburnt skin and promote relaxation.

55 minutes for $115; 85 minutes for $165

8. Coffee Scrub - Costa Rica Marriott Hotel San Jose

Inspired by the landscape, scents and flora of Costa Rica, the Kuö Spa at Costa Rica Marriott Hotel San Jose focuses on all living things in the ancient and indigenous Costa Rican culture of Cabecar and Bri Bri.

“Kuö” refers to the skin of the body, bark of a tree or unique harvesting process of the coffee bean, and translates to the spa’s journey of revitalization, restored energy and achieved balance through coffee-infused treatments.

Try the Coffee Scrub which uses the stimulating and antioxidant properties of the coffee bean to leave skin rejuvenated while reducing the appearance of wrinkles and cellulite.

50 minutes for $110

9. Chocolate and Champagne - Conrade Miami

At the iconic Conrad Miami, The Spa located on the hotel’s 24th floor features a Champagne and Chocolate therapy, inspired by the local culture.

The treatment includes a Shellac manicure and pedicure (which lasts up to two full weeks without chipping), a Champagne sugar scrub and chocolate mask treatment for the hands and feet, chocolates to eat and a glass of champagne or wine.

$280 for 2 hours