Things you should never do at Walt Disney World

Disney World is a place like no other – a magical place, where children’s dreams may actually come true.

However, it can be a bit overwhelming to the uninitiated theme park goer. Long lines are tiring, the heat can be a lot to handle, constant walking can take a toll on your body, and large crowds may drive you crazy.

Although these pesky annoyances can be stressful, it doesn't give guests the right to break park rules.The Disney World cast members do their best to make sure that you have the best possible experience.

So please, don’t yell at them and complain because the lines are long and the souvenirs are too expensive.

In order to make the most out of your Disney World experience, check out some of biggest park no-no's.



1. Sleep in.

The night before, check scheduled park hours.

Avoid sleeping in and make sure you arrive to the parks early so you’re not stuck standing on long lines. Tip: The entrance line may be long, but if you're a late sleeper, the lines for rides may be even longer. Get to the park early and consider using Disney's FastPass+ Planning.

2. Expect to do everything.

Never expect to do everything you set your sights on.

Disney World is huge and walking through just one park can take days. Not to mention, the long wait times for rides.

Tip: Review a map before you go and circle your absolutely must-see attractions. Once you've knocked those off the list, spend the rest of the day roaming the park without worrying that you missed something important.

3. Dress uncomfortably.

You’re going to be walking a lot, riding rides, eating messy foods, and probably chasing your kids around. The last thing you want to do is wear those uncomfortable sandals just because they look good. Make sure you dress comfortably– wear sneakers and loose fitting clothing.

4. Assume all rides are appropriate for all ages.

Educate yourself on individual attractions while planning your time at Disney World.

Guests traveling with small children should spend time researching age and height restrictions on popular rides. Make sure you check the intensity of the rides.

The last thing you want is to have waited on line for an hour-- or five-- only to be told you have to turn around because your child is too little.

5. Wait in super long lines.

Never wait in the super long lines at Disney World – they are long, it’s hot outside and your kids are likely to get anxious, bored and throw a tantrum.

Take advantage of the FastPass system.

Tip: Do some research beforehand and figure out the best rides to use your pass on. They are available to all guests and will definitely save you a lot of time at the park.

6. Yell at Disney cast members.

Cast members have a lot of responsibilities, from controlling the crowds to answering tons of questions, so they can get stressed out too.

Blaming them for ride issues won’t fix the ride, complaining to them about the cost of souvenirs won’t change the price of the item and annoying them about the weather will not make the rain go away.

They are around to make your Disney experience magical, so instead of blaming them for everything going wrong, ask for a solution or advice on how to get the most out of your experience.

7. Smoke in non-smoking areas.

There are clearly marked designated smoking areas for individuals who need to smoke but don't light up in front of restaurants, shops and theme park rides.

If you are staying at a Disney Resort hotel, ask about the property's smoking policy upon check-in.

And if you do chose to smoke in a non-smoking area, prepare to pay a hefty fine.

According to Walt Disney World, “to cover the costs of cleaning and restoring the room to a smoke-free condition, a $250 to $500 room recovery fee plus tax (based on the Disney Resort hotel and room type) will be charged to guests who smoke in hotel rooms, on balconies or on patios.”



8. Plan a trip during the usual school holidays.

Disney World is most crowded when kids are out of school – over the summer, Thanksgiving week, New Year’s week, President’s Day weekend, spring break and over the Christmas season. But there are still plenty of days left.

Ticket prices during these hot seasons are usually more expensive too. Save some cash, and peace of mind, by booking a Disney World trip during an off time.

Check out more things you should never do at Disney World.